To help assist those who lost money to the disaster that was Fyre Fest in 2017, the U.S. Marshals service will auction off merch from the failed event.

"This Fyre Festival-branded clothing and other items that were seized from Billy McFarland were originally intended to be sold at the Fyre Festival itself but were kept by McFarland, with the intent to sell the items and use the funds to commit further criminal acts while he was on pre-trial release,” said U.S. Marshal Ralph Sozio of the Southern District of New York. “The proceeds from the sale of these items, all traceable to McFarland’s $26 million fraud, will go toward the victims of his crimes."

McFarland is currently behind bars and serving a six-year sentence at a federal prison in Ohio.

Among the items are a band festival goers would wear for entry, a cap, some long-sleeve t-shirts, jogger sweat pants, and a hoodie. A souvenir token that has the phrase "a conspiracy to change the entertainment world is also being auctioned off. There's a limited number of only 126 items available, and the auction will be held by vendor Gaston & Sheehan. Bidding and registration for the items is already underway, with a scheduled end date of Aug. 13. Proceeds from the sales will go to reimburse victims of the festival, which was widely labeled as a scam by critics.

Check out the auction here. You can also check out some pics of the items below.