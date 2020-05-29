Manchester United and England star, Marcus Rashford has been given a special recognition award in appreciation for all the charity work he has done during the coronavirus crisis.

After being heavily involved in the communities of Manchester since the UK outbreak of the virus, the 22-year-old has continued to raise nearly £20 million for FareShare—a charity that strives to combat hunger and food waste across the country.

Rashford took to Twitter to thank fans for the appreication, along with an image of the award he was sent from the Sheriff of Greater Manchester. "Wouldn't normally share these types of things but this certificate is not just for me, it belongs to you all," he said. "Each and every one of you that has contributed the few £s you can, you've all made a huge difference."

He added: "2.8million children a week are receiving meals they otherwise wouldn't have during this lockdown because of YOUR help. I couldn't have done any of this without the help of you all and @fareshare. To be recognised by my city is a great feeling. From being young, I knew that if I ever got in a position that I could help, I would, and I'm so proud of what we've achieved so far. Thank you all. You're all superstars."