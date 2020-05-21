A FedEx driver claimed that he and a co-worker were fired after they shared a video of a confrontation with a belligerent customer in Georgia, but the company refutes firing the two employees.

One of the workers uploaded a clip of the incident, which has since gone viral, in which the white customer can be seen recording him. In the days following the clip making the rounds on social media, he claimed he and his co-worker were fired for the incident. The employee who uploaded the video said that the white man came out of his house and started to swear and threaten them both after they delivered his package.

"We just apologized but he kept escalating the situation then kept saying he would whoop our [sic] black asses," the employee recalled. "After the video the police came and we told our side of the story & the man said to the police, 'they look like they would've broke into my house while my wife is there.' The white was lying the whole time."

FedEx later released a statement to indicate it was aware of the clip, and has launched an investigation. However, the company refuted the claim that it fired the two employees, instead asserting that the men were employed through an independent service provider that "no longer provides service" to FedEx. As a result, the company has said that it is offering a job to both of the men. "We take seriously allegations of discrimination, retaliation, or improper employment actions," the statement added.

This is far from the first incident of alleged racism to arise this month during the coronavirus pandemic. Just last week, an Oklahoma delivery truck driver went viral after he shared a video of white neighborhood residents blocking his attempts to make a delivery.

Check out what Twitter had to say about the FedEx incident below.