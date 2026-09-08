Cameron Peterson Portrait

Cameron Peterson

Joined November 2014 | 9 posts
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This Week's Most Ratchet Crimes in America

Maybe don't wear an "I Have Drugs" shirt when you have drugs on you. Also, don't play with fire when your name is "McBurnie."

Cameron Peterson4269 days ago
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This Week's Most Ratchet Crimes in America

This week's most ratchet crimes include another cocaine-smuggling attempt and a crackhead couple trapped in the closet.

Cameron Peterson4276 days ago
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This Week's Most Ratchet Crimes in America

This week's most ratchet crimes include a crack-selling candy man and various accounts of drug trafficking.

Cameron Peterson4283 days ago

This Week's Most Ratchet Crimes in America

This week's most ratchet crimes include public masturbation and punching a hole through a $10 million painting.

Cameron Peterson4290 days ago
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This Week's Most Ratchet Crimes in America

This week's ratchet crimes includes giving a teacher a pot brownie.

Cameron Peterson4297 days ago
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This Week's Most Ratchet Crimes in America

This week's most ratchet crimes include chicken sandwich assault and liquid cocaine smuggling.

Cameron Peterson4304 days ago
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This Week's Most Ratchet Crimes in America

This week's most ratchet crimes include drug-dealing models and a high school prostitution ring.

Cameron Peterson4311 days ago
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This Week's Most Ratchet Crimes in America

This week's most ratchet crimes include inappropriate teachers and ear-biting at a bowling match.

Cameron Peterson4318 days ago
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This Week's Most Ratchet Crimes in America

This week's most ratchet crimes in America include a Battleship game gone wrong and a lying, pregnant panhandler

Cameron Peterson4325 days ago

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