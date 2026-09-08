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lizb

Joined July 2014 | 29 posts
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Latest Stories

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Stadium Goods Knocks the Sneaker Resale Retail Concept Out of the Park

New York City’s newest sneaker shop is out to walk all over its competition.

lizb3994 days ago

Emily Valentine: The Girl Who Set '90210' on Fire

'Beverly Hills, 90210' gave us a peek into the lifestyles of the rich and famous, but 20 years later, it's an outsider who's burned into our memories.

lizb4006 days ago
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How Pintrill Made a Business Off Making Wearable Emojis and Memes

Meet the guy who left cushy his job at Mercedes-Benz to pursue his quirky passion for pins.

lizb4007 days ago
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Charged Up: How mophie Got Plugged Into the Fashion Industry

The California-based portable battery company is working with everyone from Opening Ceremony to Supreme. Here’s how those hot collabs came to be.

lizb4019 days ago
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The Secret History of the visvim FBT

Fourteen years later, the FBT remains a grail item for discerning style enthusiasts. Here’s how it went from cult shoe to sneakerhead status symbol.

lizb4020 days ago
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Inside the Dramatic Exit and Surprising Return of Lil Mama

After getting publicly shamed by the community that raised her, the toughest rapper you know is back.

lizb4021 days ago

The History of the Sidekick: The Coolest Smartphone of All Time

All the cool kids had one. Weezy had one. Find out how a little known tech company rose so fast and flipped the industry on its head.

lizb4025 days ago

The 10 Best Sneaker Shops in NYC

Your go-to guide for the dopest spots to cop covetable kicks.

lizb4034 days ago

Mick Jenkins Is the Reluctant Voice of Conscious Rap

The 24-year-old Chicago rapper is a crucial voice in the musical articulation of #BlackLivesMatter. But that’s not quite what Mick Jenkins wants.

lizb4047 days ago
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How adidas Boost Technology is Making the Brand Relevant Again

The German sportswear brand's distinctive cushioning tech is reinventing adidas' footwear line from the inside out.

lizb4055 days ago
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It’s Showtime: New York City’s Famed Subway Dancers, Captured in Their Element

We rode the iron horse with the W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew, photographing their moves as they boogied under the streets of NYC.

lizb4124 days ago
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Why Nike Flyknit Is the Most Stylish and Innovative Sneaker Technology Today

Originally intended to dominate the track, Nike's woven yarn sneakers found a second life as a style staple. Here's how the lines were blurred.

lizb4187 days ago
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A Brief History of New York’s Defunct Sneaker Stores

Before the proliferation of shops and the explosion of e-commerce, these spots put fire on your feet and helped create and advance sneaker culture.

lizb4195 days ago
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Young, Black, and Making Green: How Pyer Moss Made It as an Independent Fashion Brand

Kerby Jean-Raymond has overcome every obstacle out there, and now his brand is on the cusp of a major breakthrough. Here's how he did it.

lizb4196 days ago
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URL to IRL: Controversial Artist Ryder Ripps Captures the Struggle of Existing on the Internet

The bold digital artist and entrepreneur rises above recent criticism with new installation, "Alone Together."

lizb4216 days ago
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Mona Scott-Young Has Created a TV Empire by Keeping Things Real, and She's Not About to Start Faking It Now

The creator of "Love and Hip-Hop" invites us to her office to see how the reality TV magic is made.

lizb4245 days ago
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Greg Lamarche Creates a Colorful, Typographic Mural in Harlem for the #DontStealPossible Campaign

Here's the latest mural in the 5 Borough, 5 Mural initiative across New York.

lizb4319 days ago
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Photos of 5Pointz's Heartbreaking Demolition

The former graffiti mecca has been torn down to make way for high-rise apartment buildings.

lizb4333 days ago

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