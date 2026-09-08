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Stadium Goods Knocks the Sneaker Resale Retail Concept Out of the Park
New York City’s newest sneaker shop is out to walk all over its competition.
Emily Valentine: The Girl Who Set '90210' on Fire
'Beverly Hills, 90210' gave us a peek into the lifestyles of the rich and famous, but 20 years later, it's an outsider who's burned into our memories.
How Pintrill Made a Business Off Making Wearable Emojis and Memes
Meet the guy who left cushy his job at Mercedes-Benz to pursue his quirky passion for pins.
Charged Up: How mophie Got Plugged Into the Fashion Industry
The California-based portable battery company is working with everyone from Opening Ceremony to Supreme. Here’s how those hot collabs came to be.
The Secret History of the visvim FBT
Fourteen years later, the FBT remains a grail item for discerning style enthusiasts. Here’s how it went from cult shoe to sneakerhead status symbol.
Inside the Dramatic Exit and Surprising Return of Lil Mama
After getting publicly shamed by the community that raised her, the toughest rapper you know is back.
The History of the Sidekick: The Coolest Smartphone of All Time
All the cool kids had one. Weezy had one. Find out how a little known tech company rose so fast and flipped the industry on its head.
The 10 Best Sneaker Shops in NYC
Your go-to guide for the dopest spots to cop covetable kicks.
Mick Jenkins Is the Reluctant Voice of Conscious Rap
The 24-year-old Chicago rapper is a crucial voice in the musical articulation of #BlackLivesMatter. But that’s not quite what Mick Jenkins wants.
How adidas Boost Technology is Making the Brand Relevant Again
The German sportswear brand's distinctive cushioning tech is reinventing adidas' footwear line from the inside out.
It’s Showtime: New York City’s Famed Subway Dancers, Captured in Their Element
We rode the iron horse with the W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew, photographing their moves as they boogied under the streets of NYC.
Why Nike Flyknit Is the Most Stylish and Innovative Sneaker Technology Today
Originally intended to dominate the track, Nike's woven yarn sneakers found a second life as a style staple. Here's how the lines were blurred.
A Brief History of New York’s Defunct Sneaker Stores
Before the proliferation of shops and the explosion of e-commerce, these spots put fire on your feet and helped create and advance sneaker culture.
Young, Black, and Making Green: How Pyer Moss Made It as an Independent Fashion Brand
Kerby Jean-Raymond has overcome every obstacle out there, and now his brand is on the cusp of a major breakthrough. Here's how he did it.
URL to IRL: Controversial Artist Ryder Ripps Captures the Struggle of Existing on the Internet
The bold digital artist and entrepreneur rises above recent criticism with new installation, "Alone Together."
Mona Scott-Young Has Created a TV Empire by Keeping Things Real, and She's Not About to Start Faking It Now
The creator of "Love and Hip-Hop" invites us to her office to see how the reality TV magic is made.
Greg Lamarche Creates a Colorful, Typographic Mural in Harlem for the #DontStealPossible Campaign
Here's the latest mural in the 5 Borough, 5 Mural initiative across New York.
Photos of 5Pointz's Heartbreaking Demolition
The former graffiti mecca has been torn down to make way for high-rise apartment buildings.