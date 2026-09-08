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ceddyced

Joined July 2014 | 8 posts
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This Week's Most Ratchet Crimes in America

America's ratchet crimes this week include public sex with a mattress and ice bucket challenge-related arrests.

ceddyced4401 days ago
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This Week's Most Ratchet Crimes in America

August brought no chill, at all. This week includes sexual acts and snatchings from the deceased and drug controversy.

ceddyced4408 days ago
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This Week's Most Ratchet Crimes in America

Looks like Flordia took a break this week, but left it to the crazies in other states. This week includes a raging mother and nude yard work.

ceddyced4415 days ago
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This Week's Most Ratchet Crimes in America

It's the start of a new month and nothing has changed. This week's crimes include outrageous outdoor sex and brutal stabbings.

ceddyced4429 days ago
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A Recent College Grad's Guide to Day Drinking

Helpful tips to survive day drinking this Independence Day weekend.

ceddyced4458 days ago
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This Week's Most Ratchet Crimes in America

These suspects don't know when to give it up. This week includes watermelon smuggling, duckt-taping infants, and gruesome animal cruelty.

ceddyced4464 days ago
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This Week's Most Ratchet Crimes in America

We combined the most ratchet summer crimes. This week includes a Breaking Bad inspired heroin and a game of "find the weed" on the fat man.

ceddyced4471 days ago
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This Week's Most Ratchet Crimes in America

Ratchet crimes strike again. These are the ratchet crimes in America.

ceddyced4485 days ago

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