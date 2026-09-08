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Andy Hur

Joined July 2014 | 50 posts
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Latest Stories

Cassidy Hubbarth NBA

Cassidy Hubbarth Holds It Down on #NBATwitter and Beyond

NBA sports reporter Cassidy Hubbarth discusses being a woman in a male dominated industry.

Andy Hur2561 days ago
Rosenberg BTS 10

Peter Rosenberg Has a Lot of Opinions, and a New Show

The hip-hop, sports, and wrestling personality Peter Rosenberg is about to take on yet another job, and it’s one he’s wanted for a long time—host of his own solo talk show, Open Late. This is a long day in the life of Peter Rosenberg.

Andy Hur3086 days ago
family ny

Meet the Architects Behind Some of Kanye West's Biggest Projects and Virgil Abloh's Off-White Store

Dong-Ping Wong and Oana Stanescu of Family New York have been changing the definition of what it means to be an architect for over seven years. With their highly anticipated + POOL project still on the horizon, and projects with Kanye West and Virgil Abloh under their belt, it’s hard to imagine that they’ll let up anytime soon.

Andy Hur3265 days ago
Lil Penny Ivy Oct. 2016

The Oral History of Lil Penny

Penny Hardaway, Tyra Banks, and more talking about their memories from the iconic 1990s Nike campaign featuring Lil Penny

Andy Hur3611 days ago
Bills Mafia Complex Original Popping Open Beer

Parking Lot Pride: Drinking and Defeat With Buffalo Bills Fans

In a beaten down city where the home team always disappoints, the infamous tailgaters perform like champs.

Andy Hur3640 days ago
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Adidas Yeezy 350 Boost Comparison

Toddler-Sized Yeezy Boosts Will Cost Over $100

Baby adidas Yeezy Boosts releasing soon.

Andy Hur3685 days ago

Concepts Brings Camping Back to the New York Sneaker Scene

A special release for the adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged.

Andy Hur3716 days ago

What Single Women Think of Your Sneaker Habits

How bae really feels.

Andy Hur3719 days ago

Up Close With the Materials that Make Up Your Sneakers

A macro look at what today's sneakers are made of.

Andy Hur3739 days ago

Keeping Up With Kevin Hart: Nike's Biggest Spokesperson

Running a mile in the comedian's shoes.

Andy Hur3754 days ago
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Beyond the Court: Evan Turner is Looking for the Right Fit

The Boston Celtics’ free agent guard doesn’t need your acceptance. Having his own style seems to be working just fine.

Andy Hur3758 days ago
Air Jordan 5 Black Metallic Heel

Why the V Is the Greatest Air Jordan of All Time

We spoke to designer Tinker Hatfield about working closer with Michael Jordan than ever before and got an exclusive look at the remastered 2016 Air Jordan.

Andy Hur3758 days ago

Adidas Made Sneakers Celebrating the WNBA

A limited edition version of the Crazylight Boost 2.5.

Andy Hur3768 days ago

How Post Malone Went From SoundCloud to Stadium Status

Riding the wave of "White Iverson," Post Malone teamed up with Justin Bieber for the 'Purpose' tour, but life on the road isn't just a cakewalk.

Andy Hur3768 days ago

What You Look Like When You're Taking a Sneaker Selfie

The art of the flex.

Andy Hur3773 days ago
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The Story Behind the Rarest Kanye West Adidas Sneaker

An exclusive look at a 2005 sample made for West.

Andy Hur3774 days ago
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Decade of Decadence: The Supreme x Nike Blazer SB at 10

Ten years after its release, Supreme’s Blazer SB trio is as fresh as ever.

Andy Hur3801 days ago
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The Evolution of Kobe Bryant's Signature Sneakers

How Kobe's shoes have changed and influenced the game over the years.

Andy Hur3809 days ago

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