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Jason Kavuma

Joined October 2014 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay

25 UK Rappers To Watch In 2025

The brightest rap talents you need to know now.

Jason Kavuma535 days ago

10 Black-Run UK Club Nights You Need To Know Now

From hip-hop and R&amp;B to Amapiano and Afro-house, these parties have got you fully covered.

Jason Kavuma1058 days ago
DLT Days Like This Interview

How ‘DLT (Days Like This)’ Became One Of The Biggest Celebrations Of Blackness In London

Get to know the people behind the vibes.

Jason Kavuma1432 days ago
IDK

IDK Talks NBA 2K22, Having A British Passport & Creating His Very Own Rap World

We caught up with IDK to discuss the dichotomy between rappers and basketball players, being a London boy living the American dream, and what he loves most...

Jason Kavuma1670 days ago
complex uk best albums of 2021

Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2021

There hasn’t been a year in recent memory when compiling the best UK albums has been anything short of incredibly tough—and it’s only getting tougher.

Jason Kavuma1731 days ago
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headie one drake

5 Takeaways From Headie One and Drake’s “Only You Freestyle”

Drake has a well-documented history of showing black British music and culture the utmost respect (and attention) when he really didn’t have to, and here's more

Jason Kavuma2250 days ago
all black lives uk

“We’re In This For The Long Haul”: UK Anti-Racism Campaigners Interviewed

At the heart of it all are young, vibrant and passionate campaigners doing the work on the frontlines. 

Jason Kavuma2278 days ago
skepta chip young adz

First Impressions Of Skepta, Chip And Young Adz’s New Album ‘Insomnia’

The Complex UK music team (and friends) discuss the highs and lows of this new 12-track project from three of the country's biggest rappers.

Jason Kavuma2365 days ago

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