Jason Kavuma
Latest Stories
25 UK Rappers To Watch In 2025
The brightest rap talents you need to know now.
10 Black-Run UK Club Nights You Need To Know Now
From hip-hop and R&B to Amapiano and Afro-house, these parties have got you fully covered.
How ‘DLT (Days Like This)’ Became One Of The Biggest Celebrations Of Blackness In London
Get to know the people behind the vibes.
IDK Talks NBA 2K22, Having A British Passport & Creating His Very Own Rap World
We caught up with IDK to discuss the dichotomy between rappers and basketball players, being a London boy living the American dream, and what he loves most...
Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2021
There hasn’t been a year in recent memory when compiling the best UK albums has been anything short of incredibly tough—and it’s only getting tougher.
5 Takeaways From Headie One and Drake’s “Only You Freestyle”
Drake has a well-documented history of showing black British music and culture the utmost respect (and attention) when he really didn’t have to, and here's more
“We’re In This For The Long Haul”: UK Anti-Racism Campaigners Interviewed
At the heart of it all are young, vibrant and passionate campaigners doing the work on the frontlines.
First Impressions Of Skepta, Chip And Young Adz’s New Album ‘Insomnia’
The Complex UK music team (and friends) discuss the highs and lows of this new 12-track project from three of the country's biggest rappers.