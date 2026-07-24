Wild Wild West

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Latest Stories

Shaboozey Announces Old West-Themed Album 'The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales'
Music

Shaboozey Announces ‘The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales’ Album

Inside the cinematic Western shaping Shaboozey’s next album, from burning towns to a mysterious outlaw named Cherie Lee

Bernadette Giacomazzo92 days ago
Will Smith genie
Pop Culture

Will Smith Explains Why He Turned Down 'The Matrix': 'I Did Y'all a Favor'

While recounting his decision to turn down the role of Neo in 'The Matrix', Will Smith admits that Keanu Reeves was better suited for the part.

Hannah Lifshutz2719 days ago

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