'Westworld' actor Jeffrey Wright talks about his experience acting on a show as long-running as the HBO series, his relationship with Luke Hemsworth, and more.William Goodman
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Actor James Marsden talks to Complex about returning to the world of 'Westworld,' acting alongside Evan Rachel Wood again, trusting the creators, and more.William Goodman
Pop Culture
What to Watch This Week: 'Stranger Things' Finale, 'Only Murders In the Building' and More
From 'Westworld,' to the 'Stranger Things' Series Finale on Netflix, here are the TV shows and movies you need to be watching and binging this weekend.William Goodman
Season 4 of the HBO hit series arrives in a position where it feels as if the weighty expectations once placed upon it are now gone. Here's our review.William Goodman