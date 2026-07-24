White House Correspondents’ Dinner

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(L-R) Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump.
Pop Culture

Donald Trump Uses Nicki Minaj to Make Shooting Joke at Rescheduled WHCA Dinner

The president's attempt at turning April's shooting into comedy material appeared to land with those in attendance.

Mark Elibert14 hours ago

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