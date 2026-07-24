Vernon Davis

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Vernon Davis Breaks Silence Following Arrest Warrant for Alleged Attack on Pregnant Ex
Sports

Vernon Davis Breaks Silence Following Arrest Warrant for Alleged Attack on Pregnant Ex

The former NFL tight end spoke out after news broke that an arrest warrant was issued over an alleged assault involving a pregnant former partner.

Bernadette Giacomazzo175 days ago
Arrest Warrant Issued for Vernon Davis After He Allegedly Attacked a Pregnant Woman
Sports

Vernon Davis Faces Arrest Warrant After Alleged Assault of Pregnant Woman

Former NFL star Vernon Davis is facing an arrest warrant after being accused of assaulting a pregnant woman.

Bernadette Giacomazzo177 days ago
Sports

49ers Trade Tight End Vernon Davis to the Broncos

Can Vernon Davis add something to the Broncos' passing attack?

Jose Martinez3918 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Did Frank Gore Just Call Out His Former Teammate Vernon Davis on Instagram?

It looks like Frank Gore didn't like something Vernon Davis posted on Instagram today.

Chris Yuscavage4085 days ago
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