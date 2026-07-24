V. Stiviano

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Latest Stories

V. Stiviano is seen on December 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

V. Stiviano Blacks Out and Wakes up in Street After Visiting Hotel Bar, Says She Was Targeted

V. Stiviano, former NBA owner Donald Sterling's alleged mistress, said she believes she was targeted.

Joe Price192 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

V. Stiviano Says She Convinced Donald Sterling to Sign Jamal Crawford in 2012

V. Stiviano is taking all the credit for the Clippers' recent success.

Chris Yuscavage3997 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

V. Stiviano Writes Donald Sterling Long Letter for His Birthday on Instagram: "I Love You With All My Heart"

A $2.6 million lawsuit isn't going to stand between V. Stiviano and Donald Sterling.

Chris Yuscavage4107 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The Gifts Donald Sterling Gave V. Stiviano Included a $1.8 Million House, a $391 Easter Bunny Costume, and a $1 Donation to Charity

Shelly Sterling is taking back $2.6 million in gifts given to V. Stiviano from her husband. Stiviano came upon a $391 Easter Bunny costume and multiple whips.

Justin Block4118 days ago
Sports

Judge Orders V. Stiviano to Pay Donald Sterling's Wife Shelly More Than $2 Million

A judge just ruled that V. Stiviano owes Donald Sterling's wife more than $2 million.

Chris Yuscavage4119 days ago
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