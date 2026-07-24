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V. Stiviano Blacks Out and Wakes up in Street After Visiting Hotel Bar, Says She Was Targeted
V. Stiviano, former NBA owner Donald Sterling's alleged mistress, said she believes she was targeted.
V. Stiviano Says She Convinced Donald Sterling to Sign Jamal Crawford in 2012
V. Stiviano is taking all the credit for the Clippers' recent success.
V. Stiviano Writes Donald Sterling Long Letter for His Birthday on Instagram: "I Love You With All My Heart"
A $2.6 million lawsuit isn't going to stand between V. Stiviano and Donald Sterling.
The Gifts Donald Sterling Gave V. Stiviano Included a $1.8 Million House, a $391 Easter Bunny Costume, and a $1 Donation to Charity
Shelly Sterling is taking back $2.6 million in gifts given to V. Stiviano from her husband. Stiviano came upon a $391 Easter Bunny costume and multiple whips.
Judge Orders V. Stiviano to Pay Donald Sterling's Wife Shelly More Than $2 Million
A judge just ruled that V. Stiviano owes Donald Sterling's wife more than $2 million.