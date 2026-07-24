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Latest Stories
Sports
Video Shows USFL Player Getting Cut From Team for Requesting Pizza Instead of Chicken Salad
The USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers recently cut running back De’Veon Smith for requesting an order of pizza at the team hotel instead of chicken salad.
Brad Callas1560 days ago
Sports
USFL Owner Once Threatened to Punch Donald Trump in the Face in an Angry Letter
Donald Trump didn’t make many friends during his time in the USFL.
Chris Yuscavage3795 days ago