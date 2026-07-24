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Video: Unknown Mortal Orchestra "Swim and Sleep (Like a Shark)" (NSFW)
Don't worry, they're just puppets.
Video: Unknown Mortal Orchestra "So Good at Being in Trouble"
Starring Christopher Mintz-Plasse (a.k.a. McLovin).
Album Stream: Unknown Mortal Orchestra "II"
Hear the whole LP two weeks early.
Listen: Unknown Mortal Orchestra "So Good at Being in Trouble"
Off the upcoming <em>II</em> album.
Listen: Sky Ferreira's "Everything is Embarrassing (Unknown Mortal Orchestra Remix)"
This is really rad.
Listen: Unknown Mortal Orchestra "Swim And Sleep (Like A Shark)"
Plus, UMO announces North American tour dates.
Listen: Unknown Mortal Orchestra "I'll Come Back 4 U"
You can download the track for free, too.
Video: Unknown Mortal Orchestra "Strangers Are Strange"
Bizarre doesn't even begin to explain this one.
Listen: Unknown Mortal Orchestra "Little Blu House"
Vintage sounds from the New Zealand band.