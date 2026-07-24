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Kobe Bryant with the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro Pack
Sneakers

Undefeated Is Re-Releasing the Kobe 4 Protro Pack as a Complete Set

Celebrating Mamba Day in 2019, Undefeated and Nike have teamed up or a team-inspired collection of Nike Kobe 4 Protros. Click for release details.

Brandon Richard1941 days ago
Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90 (Group 2)
Sneakers

Undefeated's Air Max 90s Are Finally Releasing

The release date and official images for Undefeated's upcoming Nike Air Max 90 sneaker collaboration in four colorways.

Mike DeStefano2417 days ago
UNDFTD x Adidas Ultra Boost 'Blackout' (Top)
Sneakers

Undefeated Is Gearing Up to Release Another Adidas Ultra Boost Collab

Undefeated has revealed its upcoming Adidas Ultra Boost collaboration. Check out official release details for the 'Blackout' colorway here.

Mike DeStefano2587 days ago
Undefeated x Adidas Ultra Boost EF1968 1
Sneakers

Undefeated Officially Announces Its Latest Adidas Ultra Boost Collab

Official images have surfaced of an upcoming collaboration between Adidas and Undefeated on the Ultra Boost. Check out more details here.

Mike DeStefano2622 days ago
AWGE x Needles Spring/Summer 2019 Collection
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Adidas by Alexander Wang, AWGE x Needles, Union x Stüssy

A detailed look at all of this week's best style releases including Adidas by Alexander Wang, AWGE x Needles, Union x Stüssy and Undefeated, and more.

Mike DeStefano2656 days ago
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Undefeated x Converse Chuck 70 Ox 6
Sneakers

Undefeated's Latest Collab Is Inspired by Varsity Jackets

Undefeated has collaborated with Converse on a pair of the Chuck 70 Ox. The low-top is covered in chenille embroidery inspired by vintage varsity jackets.

Mike DeStefano2789 days ago
Diamond Supply Co. x Nike SB Dunk Low 'Black' (Pair Front)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases including the Diamond Supply x Nike SB Dunk Low, 'Zebra' Adidas Yeezy 350 V2, and more.

Mike DeStefano2818 days ago
UNDFTD x Adidas
Sneakers

Undefeated and Adidas Have a New Collab on the Way

Los Angeles sneaker retailer and streetwear brand Undefeated is collaborating with Adidas on a six-sneaker project featuring Boost cushioning.

Michael Conway2824 days ago
UNDFTD x Bape x Timberland 6" Boot
Sneakers

Undefeated and Bape Put New Spin on the Timberland 6" Boot

Undefeated and Bape have collaborated to provide a new iteration of the Timberland 6" Boot. The pair features subtle details like camo embossing and laces.

Mike DeStefano2832 days ago
LeBron James UNDFTD x Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro Lakers PE
Sneakers

LeBron James Debuts Lakers Uniform with Unreleased Kobe Sneakers

LeBron James suited up in his new purple and gold Los Angeles Lakers uniform, stirring the pot even further by debuting an unreleased pair of Kobe Nike sneakers.

Brandon Richard2908 days ago
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Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'Friends and Family' (Pair)
Sneakers

Undefeated Is Giving Away Its Friends and Family Kobe Protros

Undefeated is hosting a giveaway for its exclusive Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'Friends and Family' sneakers in Japan. Find out how to win a pair of the shoes here.

Riley Jones2936 days ago
UNDFTD x Nike "The Fives" Collection
Sneakers

Nike Cancels Release of 'The Fives' Collection Following Backlash

Nike has come under fire for a new logo unveiled for a World Cup collaboration with Los Angeles boutique Undefeated that resembles the Naval Academy seal. Find out what people are saying here.

Mike DeStefano2958 days ago
Air Jordan 1 High Shadow 2018 Release Date 555088 013 Main
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano3027 days ago
Undefeated x Adidas Ultra Boost B22480 (Pair)
Sneakers

Undefeated and Adidas Link for Collab Inspired by Tactical Gear

Official release information for the upcoming Undefeated x Adidas collaboration.

Mike DeStefano3029 days ago

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