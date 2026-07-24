Under Armour Architech Futurist

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Under Armour Architect Futurist Ray Lewis Release Date 3000347 003 Pair
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Under Armour Released $300 Sneakers to Celebrate Ray Lewis' Hall of Fame Induction

Celebrating Ray Lewis' enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Under Armour released a special version of its $300 3D-printed ArchiTech Futurist sneaker.

Brandon Richard2914 days ago
Under Armour ArchiTech Futurist Black (1)
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Under Armour Unveils $300 3D Printed Sneaker

Under Armour introduces the 3D printed ArchiTech Futurist.

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