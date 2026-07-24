From Zendaya to Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy to Jacob Elordi, this is our definitive list for the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.Khal
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From ‘Arcane’ to ‘The Boys’ to ‘The Penguin’ to ‘X-Men ‘97,’ these are our picks for the greatest shows streaming on television this year.Levi Winslow
From 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' to 'Peanuts' to 'Seinfeld' to 'King of the HIll,' here are the best Thanksgiving television specials to compliment the itis.Jamie Iovine
While Joaquin Phoenix may be the current Clown Prince of Crime, and Barry Keoghan is poised to don the iconic makeup, who's the best Harlequin of Hate? These are the 20 greatest portrayals of the King of Gotham City.Jamie Iovine