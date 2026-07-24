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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Kevin Smith Confirms Your Theories on Johnny Depp's Texting Habits
At the Producer Guild of America's annual conference, Smith talked about Depp's 'Tusk' cameo and the future of 'Clerks.'
Trace William Cowen4073 days ago
Pop Culture
Interview: Kevin Smith and the Stars of "Tusk" Talk the Horrific Walrus Suit and Johnny Depp's Crazy Performance
How did Kevin Smith design the horrific walrus costume in "Tusk" and what was it like for Justin Long to wear the damn thing?
Justin Monroe4327 days ago
Pop Culture
Kevin Smith's New Movie Has a Marketing Tie-In With Weed
Kevin Smith's new movie "Tusk" has a marketing tie-in with medical marijuana.
Christopher Spata4339 days ago
Pop Culture
Kevin Smith's "Tusk" Trailer Debuts at Comic-Com
It looks super weird.
nancy-stiles4382 days ago