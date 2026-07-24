Michael Keaton Fans Celebrate Actor’s Appearance as Batman in ‘The Flash’ Trailer Starring Ezra Miller
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As expected, this year's Super Bowl was stacked with a number of big trailer moments, including a Michael Keaton-featuring spot for 'The Flash.'Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
'Super Mario Bros' Fans Ecstatic About New Trailer's Reveal of Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach
A new trailer for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' dropped on Tuesday, with lots of footage of Princess Peach, voiced by 'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy.Brad Callas
After two years off from its usual in-person festivities in San Diego, Comic-Con returns in full-force. Check out the biggest trailers released here.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
All the Movies and Shows Announced and Previewed on Disney+ Day: Marvel, 'Star Wars,' Reboots, Sequels, and More
Disney+ celebrated its second anniversary on Friday with Disney+ Day, announcing a number of upcoming shows and films for its streaming service.Brad Callas