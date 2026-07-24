Since his 2018 single “On Fouette" won the SOCAN French Songwriting Prize, Tizzo's become one of the first street rappers to crack Quebec's fickle mainstream.Erik Leijon
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It's hard to believe you might have missed it but incase you have, it's Miami Music Week. Pool parties galore, festivals on smash and of course, hotkhrisd
Another varied mixture of dynamic remix pressure, featuring tunes from cats we barely know to names you should have at the front of your record bins, every time out. Varied styles, but they are all of the freshest quality because, well, that's just how DAD does. Enjoy.khrisd