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Gazzo ft. Jeff Greenspan - "Lovesong"
Another day, another Gazzo track. Though the NJ-born-and-bred DJ has been pushing out remixes lately, he's never too far behind with originals. His la
Naughty Boy ft. Sam Smith - "La La La (White Panda x Gazzo Remix)"
Whenever Gazzo hits me with a new remix, it's one of those things that I just look at am like "yes." Just yes. Gazzo is a hard-worker and he's 10000%
DAD Mix 079: Gazzo
It's hard to believe you might have missed it but incase you have, it's Miami Music Week. Pool parties galore, festivals on smash and of course, hot
American Authors - "Best Day Of My Life (Gazzo Radio Edit)"
We've been following Gazzo's journey for the last year. It's good to see that the producer is following up his single with Matt Goldman with this remi
Big Sean ft. Ellie Goulding - "You Don't Know (Gazzo Remix)"
Oh, Gazzo. "You Don't Know" what you do with this remix. It is trap house at its finest, with a taste of electro swag in there. This track is quite a potpourri of the finest sounds in three different genres, and manages to pull it of so cleanly.
Rudimental - "Free (Cash Cash x Gazzo Remix)"
There is something inspirational in electro tracks, a beat that pounds deep into the soul and power vocals that chant the words you have been too afraid to say or feel. But you find yourself singing along and clapping to the beat, counting with the buildup as it gets quicker, releasing a fuckton of pent up emotions in each drop. A solid electro track is one that takes you through that process, it's jampacked with feels.
The Best Remixes of the Week
Another varied mixture of dynamic remix pressure, featuring tunes from cats we barely know to names you should have at the front of your record bins, every time out. Varied styles, but they are all of the freshest quality because, well, that's just how DAD does. Enjoy.