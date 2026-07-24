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Brian Austin Green Says Dating Tichina Arnold ‘Triggered’ Him
Brian Austin Green opens up about a private relationship with Tichina Arnold and its impact on his self-worth during his ‘90210’ fame.
Martin Lawrence Responds to Ari Lennox’s Criticism of ‘Martin’ Jokes: ‘We Were Keeping It Real'
Ari Lennox originally criticized 'Martin' for the jokes aimed at the character of Pam and her skin color.
Tichina Arnold Says Dating Brian Austin Green Made Her Realize She’s ‘Just Attracted to Black Men’
The veteran actress got candid with Deon Cole about dating, attraction, and a relationship that changed her perspective.
Ari Lennox Says Classic 'Martin' Jokes Bother Her: 'I Draw The Line'
Ari Lennox is not a fan of a lot of the jokes from the classic sitcom, 'Martin,' because there were too many jokes at Pam's expense.
Watch 'Martin' Cast Reunite at 2023 Emmys With Tribute to the Late Thomas Mikal Ford
The Emmys audience was treated to laughs from the iconic 'Martin' cast on Monday night.
It's Time to Stop Sleeping on "Survivor's Remorse"
The LeBron James-produced comedy just returned to Starz for a fourth season, and the cast stopped by Complex to give a preview of what to expect.