Tichina Arnold

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Brian Austin Green Was 'Triggered' When Tichina Arnold Asked to Keep Their Dating a Secret
Pop Culture

Brian Austin Green Says Dating Tichina Arnold ‘Triggered’ Him

Brian Austin Green opens up about a private relationship with Tichina Arnold and its impact on his self-worth during his ‘90210’ fame.

Bernadette Giacomazzo192 days ago
Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Martin Lawrence at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Martin Lawrence Responds to Ari Lennox’s Criticism of ‘Martin’ Jokes: ‘We Were Keeping It Real'

Ari Lennox originally criticized 'Martin' for the jokes aimed at the character of Pam and her skin color.

Jaelani Turner-Williams194 days ago
Tichina Arnold Says Brian Austin Green Relationship Turned Her Off to 'White Men'
Pop Culture

Tichina Arnold Says Dating Brian Austin Green Made Her Realize She’s ‘Just Attracted to Black Men’

The veteran actress got candid with Deon Cole about dating, attraction, and a relationship that changed her perspective.

Bernadette Giacomazzo205 days ago
Ari Lennox Says Classic 'Martin' Jokes Bother Her 'I Draw The Line'
Pop Culture

Ari Lennox Says Classic 'Martin' Jokes Bother Her: 'I Draw The Line'

Ari Lennox is not a fan of a lot of the jokes from the classic sitcom, 'Martin,' because there were too many jokes at Pam's expense.

Bernadette Giacomazzo361 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch 'Martin' Cast Reunite at 2023 Emmys With Tribute to the Late Thomas Mikal Ford

The Emmys audience was treated to laughs from the iconic 'Martin' cast on Monday night.

Jaelani Turner-Williams922 days ago
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Sports

It's Time to Stop Sleeping on "Survivor's Remorse"

The LeBron James-produced comedy just returned to Starz for a fourth season, and the cast stopped by Complex to give a preview of what to expect.

Dria Roland3257 days ago

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