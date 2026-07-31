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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
'Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials' Trailer Welcomes You To Phase Two
The crew is on the run again.
Debbie Encalada4096 days ago
Pop Culture
"Maze Runner" Tops "Tombstones" With $32.5 Million at Box Office
"The Maze Runner" was the top movie at the box office this weekend with $32.5 million.
Christopher Spata4336 days ago
Pop Culture
"The Maze Runner" Is Basically a Bunch of Pretty Kids Running Around for Two Hours—That's It
"The Maze Runner" is an interesting but ultimately unsatisfying addition to the YA movie canon.
David Ehrlich4338 days ago