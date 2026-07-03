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Pop Culture

Amazon Announces Animated Adult Series With 'BoJack Horseman' Team

The creators behind Netflix's 'BoJack Horseman' are bringing Amazon's first adult animated series to life.

NoraGrayceOrosz3055 days ago

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