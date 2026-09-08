Did your favorite actor make the list of the highest paid actors?Tyler Watamanuk
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From Matt Damon to Jason Statham to, yes, even Kristen Stewart, here's a roundup of Hollywood actors who can handle their own stunts.HopeyMargaret
From Ryan Coogler's Cartier to Zendaya's diamond Rolex, these are some of the best watches on cinema's biggest night.Mike DeStefano
When you think of bad movies that made a lot of money, ‘Morbius’ and ‘Suicide Squad' probably don’t come to mind, but they’re among 13 other terrible films that crushed the box office.Brent Eickhoff