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Fruit of the Loom Offers Comfort and Style With New $200 Casual Cotton Suit
The fully-cotton washable suit is currently a Japan exclusive and completely sold out.
Allen Iverson Reflects on Role Inspiring NBA Dress Code: 'It’s Who You Are, Not What You Wear'
AI recalls inspiring the league's dress code and confronting stereotyping in sports.
BOSS Unveils Its Spring Summer 2026 Collection
The iconic brand's spring/summer 2026 Boss Paradox show debuted at Milan Fashion Week.
Bronny James Rocks Chrome Hearts to Prom
Bronny James confirmed earlier this month that he will be attending USC where he will play for the Trojans.
Wiz Khalifa Says He Ruined His $10,000 Suit After Falling into a Pool on New Year's Eve
Wiz Khalifa rang in 2023 by performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Hours later, the rapper ruined his $10k suit after falling into a swimming pool.
Nanamica and Awake New York Team Up for Capsule Collection
The collab will release on Sept. 16 at Nanamica stores and its online shop. Items include oxford shirts, hoodies, tees, and a plaid suit made from ALPHADRY.
‘Gentle Minions’ Viral TikTok Trend of Wearing Suits to See Movie Results in Bans at Some Theaters
The largely harmless viral trend is reported to have resulted in several theaters posting signs warning against groups of well-suited moviegoers.
Wrongfully Convicted Kansas Man Sues County for $93 Million After 23 Years in Prison
Lamonte McIntyre and his mother—who herself is seeking $30 million—are accusing a detective of coercing her into having sex and then framing her son for murder.
Casablanca Debuts Fall/Winter 2021 Tailoring Campaign
The Parisian brand unveiled its upcoming range of eye-catching suits and trousers, all of which were inspired by the famous casinos in Monte Carlo.
Quavo Recalls Talking Pop Smoke Into Wearing a Suit and Giving Him Other Fashion Advice
During an interview with Angie Martinez, the members of Migos detailed their connection to Brooklyn and how they helped one of the city’s brightest stars.
H&M Launches Free Suit Rental Service to Help Young Men Succeed
H&M is testing a 24-hour free suit rental service ONE/SECOND/SUIT so that young men can have access to quality suits & confidence going on job interviews.
The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Outfit Was Designed by Givenchy's Matthew M. Williams
Abel's art-forward 2021 halftime performance maintained the narrative-heavy 'After Hours' aesthetic with some help from the House of Givenchy.
Brooks Brothers Files for Bankruptcy and Closes Stores Amid Search for Buyer
Brooks Brothers, one of America's oldest fashion retailers, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy court protection on Wednesday amid its search for a buyer.
424’s Collab With Arsenal Football Club Explored in New Short Film
A new short details the creative pairing of 424 and Arsenal, with the former having become a two-year formalwear partner earlier this season.
Futuristic 'Micrashell' Suit Aims to Make Concerts Safe During a Pandemic
The fit to end all fits keeps you safe while still allowing for drinking, vaping, phone-charging, and f*cking.
Here's a Better Look at Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Batsuit and Accessories
Earlier this month, Matt Reeves shared a camera test for the new Batsuit.
Suit up with Vitesse's Slick Conceptual Tailoring
Rethink the way you do suiting, with Vitesse's debut Fall/Winter 2019 capsule collection.