Latest Stories
Southwest Airlines Passengers Unbothered by Woman Lying Down for a Nap in Overhead Bin
The woman was lying down with a piece of luggage as passengers walked to their seats.
Missing Florida Woman Rescued After Being Trapped Inside Storage Container for Days
How the woman got inside the unit is still under investigation.
Human Remains Discovered in Storage Unit Identified as Former Police Chief
The human remains discovered inside of a storage unit in west central Illinois have been identified as former police chief Richard R. Young.
Arizona Man Allegedly Killed Woman, Hid Body in Duffel Bag For Several Months
An Arizona man is being charged with killing a 64-year-old woman, after her body was found hidden inside a duffel bag in a storage unit for several months.
Beyoncé's Storage Units Targeted by Thieves Who Reportedly Stole $1 Million in Valuables
A new report reveals that Beyoncé's L.A.-area storage units were looted by thieves, not once but twice this month, and they stole $1 million in valuables.
Terrell Owens Loses NFL Memorabilia in Storage Unit Auction
One Georgia resident made an impressive catch when he snagged a storage unit full of Terrell Owens' NFL memorabilia.
How to Build a Custom Storage System for Your Sneaker Collection
From a giant, custom shoebox replica to simple stackable bins, we have a sneaker storage solution for evey type of sneakerhead.
Sneaker Storage Shelves You Can Make Yourself
How to store your sneakers the smart way.
Find Out How Some of the Biggest Sneakerheads Store Their Collections
Sole Collector turned to some of its most well known members to find out how they store their sneakers.
This Sneakerhead Stores His Collection in the Most Awesome Way
Air Jordan III sneaker box inspires this custom storage unit.
Sole Stack Solves Your Sneaker Storage Woes
The Kickstarter for Sole Stacks aims to bring sneaker storage to another level, offering a new design and level of saving space.
A Cool IKEA Hack That Every Sneakerhead Needs to Know About
A sneakerhead uses an IKEA bookcase to store his sneakers.
You'll Want to Store Your Sneakers in This Gigantic Nike Shoe Box
A sneakerhead created this huge Nike shoe box to store his sneaker collection.
IKEA Now Designs Furniture for Your Tiny Apartment (Video)
Make the most of your space.
Outline Works Presents The Trophy Bicycle Holder
A truly wild idea-stylish storage.
Bandz a Hold Your Stuff
Furniture designer Dong-yeop Han equips creations with rubber bands for holding stuff.
The STACT Modular Wine Wall Beautifully Displays Your Growing Wine Collection
Time to turn your wine into wall art.
LaCie's RuggedKey Will Keep Your Files Super Safe
Rough and rugged.