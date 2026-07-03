Starkey

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Starkey arguably might be the most overlooked bass music gawd the U.S. music scene has ever produced. Not that people don't genuinely eat up some star
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Starkey (credit: Dan Wilton)
Music

Starkey's 'New Theia: Tomorrow' Album Is A High Energy Ode To The UK Underground

Grime, rap, dubstep and bassline mixed with epic, cinematic soundscapes.

James Keith2538 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Stabber and Starkey Soundtrack Your Turn Down With "Summer Space Sex"

Stabber links up with Starkey for his new EP, 'Back 2 Basic.'

Khal4104 days ago
starkey ba66
Music

Starkey ft. D Double E - "Screwed On"

For a number of dance music producers and fans, Friday nights can be spent waiting by the radio dial, listening to Annie Mac, Pete Tong, and others br

khrisd4288 days ago
street bass anthems 7
Music

Starkey - "Attack"

A few weeks back, Starkey and Dev79 gave away "MIR Handstand" (and the brilliant Devil Mix), taken from their Street Bass Anthems, Vol. 7 compilation.

khrisd4380 days ago
duality of man
Music

Bleep Bloop ft. Starkey & Patrick Sexx - "Duality of Man"

Check out the den of amazingness that we stumbled upon today. Bleep Bloop has been on our collective radar for a minute, but we never expected him to

khrisd4472 days ago
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Music

Starkey - "Stones"

You need that spine-tingling grime vibe in your life. Starkey's got the UK grime bug infecting his machinery, and this preview of one of his latest bi

khrisd4502 days ago
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Music

When Beats Aren't Enough: Producers Singing on Their Own Tracks

DJs are known to speak with their hands. Producers, on the other hand, tend to create what they can't express through words with their sounds, and in

androids4604 days ago
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Music

Songs to Play at Your Next Bonfire

With fall, winter, and the holiday season comes a few things: smaller bank accounts, wider waists, and the influx of people returning to their hometow

khrisd4610 days ago
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Music

What Are DJs Thankful For?

As you sit down today to reflect on the things you're thankful for from this past year, remember all of the parties, festivals, and raves you've hit.

androids4614 days ago
starkey blaster
Music

Starkey - "Pyramids"

Starkey's Blaster EP is about to do damage to the collective dance music world and UOENO. Hell, even the sites that premiere his tracks consider him t

khrisd4644 days ago
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Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

Sadly, only one of the mixes from this past week comes to you from a 2013 DJ Mag Top 100-ranked DJ, and its only his first year on the list. For shame. Hopefully you androids won't look down upon us for not bringing you selections from DJs who run the charts. We only have these stellar cats that many don't fuck with for you to, well, fuck with. Live a little.

khrisd4652 days ago
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Music

Download Starkey & Dev79's THUMP Guest Mix

HUGE power hour mix to get your weekend started. You should already know how DAD feels about Starkey and Dev79. They've put their stamp on the bass music scene, both in Philly and across the globe, and mixes like this just highlight that fact. Not only is Starkey's massive "Blaster" the lead-off tune in this set, but we find out that he's got an I Am Legion remix on the way, and we get to hear bits from Spooky, Dev79, Mr. Mitch, DJ Cable, and many others. Loads of bass for your Friday morning.

khrisd4655 days ago
starkey blaster
Music

Starkey - "Blaster"

Now this is exactly what I've been needing. Starkey has been a favorite for the last seven years (or so), and SMOG has helped the American electronic

khrisd4657 days ago
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Music

A Collection of EDM Placements in Commercials

EDM in commercials? It's definitely nothing new. Dance music has helped sell a lot of products over the years, but with the current buzz that the EDM scene has,

khrisd4676 days ago

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