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Taliban, Sith Trim, Trimbal, Trimothy, or just plain Trim.James Keith
While I won't go out on a limb and say EDM is "dead," I will say that the movements within any scene are cyclical, and right now the big push in the ekhrisd
Recently, David Guetta's opened up about wanting to be the first artist to DJ in space. While he's looking at it as "history," does he really deservekhrisd
Starkey arguably might be the most overlooked bass music gawd the U.S. music scene has ever produced. Not that people don't genuinely eat up some starbrenttactic