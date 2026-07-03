At the Windup Watch Fair, attendees discovered the rich history behind one of the manufacturer’s most celebrated timepieces.Complex Staff
Featured
A British space scientist, best known for presenting BBC One’s The Sky At Night, has been made into a “Barbie Role Model” ahead of International Women's Day.Sanj Patel
The United States Space Force, the branch of the U.S. military founded in 2019, released an official song on Tuesday to an overwhelming negative reception.Joe Price
The unique wording alone was enough to raise concern, though subsequent reports on the incident have people offering up more questions than answers.Trace William Cowen