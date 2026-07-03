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Latest Stories
Life
SPAC Nation Church Closes Down In Wake Of Fraud Allegations
The controversial, UK-based church SPAC Nation—also known as Salvation Proclaimer Ministries Limited—has been shut down after a series of allegations of fraud w
James Keith1490 days ago