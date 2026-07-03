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There's no question the Brits know how to rock. From the original British Invasion to the more recent influx of indie pop rock bands, the UK rock tradition is strong. One band following this tradition is Foals. As one of the leading bands in the UK, Foals has released three studio albums to date and inspired a bevy of electronic and dance remixes; here are the 10 best remixes of Foals songs.
jakel
DAD loves a good remix. There's something about a DJ applying the right amount of pressure to established material and not only making the listener rock out to a new rendition, but somehow making it their own. We roundup remixes on a weekly basis, so we know there are a ton of them sitting out there; finding the best is the key. With such a fine crop of talented producers out there, and great opportunities to service tunes in new ways, we're really loving how 2013 is sounding so far.
jakel

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Claude VonStroke - "The Clapping Track (Solomun Remix)"

If you're looking for a fresh spin on something you already love, Solomun truly is that dude for you house heads. He's put out amazing remix after remix (his Foals one is a personal fave), and he just did it again. Taking on "The Clapping Track," one of the singles from Claude VonStroke's 2013 album Urban Animal, Solomun twists out a trippy, techy booty shaker. No word on the release, but chances are we'll be hearing this a lot come full-time festival season.

jakel4539 days ago
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Elekfantz - "Diggin' On You (Solomun Remix)"

Solomun, oh Solomun, you may not have a crown but there's no question to us that you are indeed King Solomun of the remixes. We certainly love his or

jakel4747 days ago
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Foals - "Late Night (Solomun Remix)"

Solomun has taken English indie rock band Foals' latest single "Late Night" and given it a fresh spin. The original is the third single on Foals' upco

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