'Cocaine Bear' lines up a good time it can't quite finish; it's more like an R-rated bear cam than the smartly fun romp its viral trailer suggests.Rahawa Haile
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Life
Hiker Charged With Starting Massive California Wildfire After Trying to Boil Water Containing Bear Urine to Drink
A woman has been charged with sparking the recent Fawn Fire in California after telling authorities she tried to boil water containing bear urine.Jose Martinez
Life
Viral Video Showing Woman Squaring Up Against Bear Has People Quoting a Classic Mystikal Freestyle
Tweeted shouts of "Help the bear!" were stacking up on Tuesday after footage went viral showing a woman rescuing her dogs from a trespassing bear.Trace William Cowen
Knicks superfan and 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' star Mariska Hargitay will host the Primetime Emmys ceremony this September.Trace William Cowen