Sol

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

There's no question the Brits know how to rock. From the original British Invasion to the more recent influx of indie pop rock bands, the UK rock tradition is strong. One band following this tradition is Foals. As one of the leading bands in the UK, Foals has released three studio albums to date and inspired a bevy of electronic and dance remixes; here are the 10 best remixes of Foals songs.
jakel
DAD loves a good remix. There's something about a DJ applying the right amount of pressure to established material and not only making the listener rock out to a new rendition, but somehow making it their own. We roundup remixes on a weekly basis, so we know there are a ton of them sitting out there; finding the best is the key. With such a fine crop of talented producers out there, and great opportunities to service tunes in new ways, we're really loving how 2013 is sounding so far.
jakel

Latest Stories

Sol
Music

Premiere: Sol Celebrates His Birthday With New Song "Legacy"

Seattle rapper Sol celebrates his birthday by sharing a gift for his fans.

edwinortiz3144 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Listen to Sol's "100 Songs"

Off his upcoming album, 'The Headspace Traveler.'

edwinortiz3801 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App