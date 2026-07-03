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This Is When the adidas NMD PK "Triple Black" Is Releasing

After nearly six months of anticipation, it looks like the adidas NMD Runner PK "Triple Black" is finally releasing soon.

Riley Jones3699 days ago
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Sneakers

The adidas Superstar Got a "Chalk" Primeknit Makeover

The "Chalk" colored Primeknit from the adidas Ultra Boost LTD pops up on the vintage Superstar 80s. Find out where to cop these here.

Riley Jones3699 days ago
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Sneakers

Here's a First Look at a New Yeezy Boost With a Fully Exposed Boost Sole

adidas created a new Yeezy Boost sample with a fully exposed Boost midsole. Hopefully these end up releasing.

Riley Jones3705 days ago
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Sneakers

The adidas Stan Smith Primeknit Is Back Just in Time for Summer

The breathable Primeknit version of the adidas Stan Smith is now available in three O.G.-style colorways from retailers like Kith.

Riley Jones3706 days ago
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Sneakers

Here's a Detailed Video of the adidas NMD City Sock Dropping Tomorrow

Check out this detailed on-feet video of the futuristic adidas NMD City Sock sneaker that drops in the U.S. for the first time this weekend.

Riley Jones3710 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Will Make Sneakers With This New 3-D Printer From HP

HP just introduced a first-of-its-kind 3-D printer that Nike plans to manufacture sneakers with.

Riley Jones3713 days ago
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Sneakers

You'll Never Get Lost Again With These Futuristic GPS Sneakers

A British airline is trying to make GPS shoes that will help tourists get around foreign areas easier and safer.

Riley Jones3717 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Hooked Victor Cruz Up With This Crazy Air Presto Flyknit Package

Only a lucky few were blessed with this shipment.

Riley Jones3725 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike's Latest "Multicolor" Flyknit Sneaker Is Available Now

This subtle "Multicolor" colorway has just the right amount of pop.

Riley Jones3725 days ago
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Sneakers

The adidas Yeezy Boost 550 Is Coming Soon

Kanye's newest adidas sneakers finally have a name.

Riley Jones3726 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Officially Unveiled Two Different Tennis Classic Flyknits

Here's the official details.

Riley Jones3732 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Switches Up the Details on the Superstar Primeknit

Primeknit pops up on adidas' best selling sneaker of 2015 (again).

Riley Jones3733 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Made These KD 8 Elites for Kevin Durant Only

Will he wear these against the Spurs?

Riley Jones3733 days ago
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adidas Put Primeknit on These Vintage Handball Sneakers

And they look incredible.

Riley Jones3734 days ago

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