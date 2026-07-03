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From the Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 to the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low, here are Complex’s picks for the most valuable & expensive sneakers of 2021.Riley Jones
We spoke with Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul about his New Balance 550 sneaker collaboration launching in December. Read more on the shoe release here.Riley Jones
June Sanders has been cooking up heat with New Balance and DTLR, and his love of the DMV area has guided the projects along to create success after success.Matt Welty
From the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 to the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Low, these are the most valuable & expensive sneakers of 2021 (so far) presented by Complex.Riley Jones