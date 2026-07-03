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Salehe Bembury Spunge
Sneakers

Salehe Bembury Unveils Footwear Brand, Spunge

The first Spunge Osmosis sneaker drops this month.

Victor Deng282 days ago
Puma Adidas
Sneakers

Adidas and Puma Could Potentially Merge Soon

Here's what to know about the potential merger between Adidas and Puma.

Victor Deng303 days ago
Skechers Storefront
Sneakers

Skechers Acquired by 3G Capital for $9 Billion

3G Capital's acquisition of Skechers is expected to finalize in the third quarter of 2025.

Victor Deng438 days ago
Asics Archive Japan 1
Sneakers

Explore the Asics Archive in Japan

Highsnobiety was recently given an exclusive tour of the Asics archive at the brand's headquarters in Kobe, Japan.

Mike DeStefano2804 days ago
Balenciaga
Sneakers

A Look at the Current Trend of Sneaker Copying

Here are the various ways brands can "copy" each other in today's sneaker industry.

Mike DeStefano3025 days ago
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No One LA
Sneakers

How to Start Your Own Sneaker Brand

We spoke to Mark Gainor of No One, John Geiger, and Hikmet Sugoer on how to start your own sneaker brand.

Matt Welty3375 days ago

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