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With Joe Biden becoming president, it’s clear that the sneaker industry could change. From the Trans-Pacific Partnership to tariffs, here's what to know.Matt Welty
Sneakers
From Kendrick to Kylie: Why Are Sneaker Companies Cool With Their Endorsers Wearing Other Brands?
Kendrick Lamar and Kylie Jenner have sneaker deals with Reebok and Puma, but why are they seen wearing other companies in public?John Gotty
Here's everything you need to know about OM New York's Red and Purple Lobster Clogs, available on Complex Shop.Jaelani Turner-Williams
Retailed at $110, the Vans LX Skool 36 comes in Paint Splatter White on Complex Shop.Jaelani Turner-Williams