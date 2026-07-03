Smash Mouth

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Latest Stories

A Shrek-shaped vinyl record featuring Smash Mouth's "I'm a Believer" and "All Star," with Shrek's smiling face on the cover.
Music

'Shrek' "I'm A Believer" / "All Star" 7" Vinyl: How to Buy

The picture disc featuring Smash Mouth's iconic Shrek soundtrack anthems is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff186 days ago
Music

Steve Harwell, Former Smash Mouth Lead Singer, Dead at 56

The vocalist behind the song "All Star" retired from the band in 2021 due to ongoing health issues.

Joe Price1047 days ago
Big Shiny Tunes albums ranked
Music

All 14 Big Shiny Tunes Compilation Albums, Ranked

Here is the definitive ranking of all 14 installments, from worst to best, of the Big Shiny Tunes franchise, including songs to rememember and some to forget.

Brian Hastie1323 days ago
Smashmouth lead singer Steve Harwell
Music

Smash Mouth Plays at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Despite Pandemic, Over 100 Cases Linked to Event (UPDATE)

Smash Mouth performed at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this past weekend despite the pandemic you may or may not have seen something about these past 5 months.

Gavin Evans2167 days ago

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