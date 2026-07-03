Latest Stories
'Shrek' "I'm A Believer" / "All Star" 7" Vinyl: How to Buy
The picture disc featuring Smash Mouth's iconic Shrek soundtrack anthems is available now on Complex.
Steve Harwell, Former Smash Mouth Lead Singer, Dead at 56
The vocalist behind the song "All Star" retired from the band in 2021 due to ongoing health issues.
All 14 Big Shiny Tunes Compilation Albums, Ranked
Here is the definitive ranking of all 14 installments, from worst to best, of the Big Shiny Tunes franchise, including songs to rememember and some to forget.
Smash Mouth Plays at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Despite Pandemic, Over 100 Cases Linked to Event (UPDATE)
Smash Mouth performed at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this past weekend despite the pandemic you may or may not have seen something about these past 5 months.
Smash Mouth Trashes 'Glorified Mascot' Drake Over Courtside Raptors Support
Cover "Summer Games," Smash Mouth.