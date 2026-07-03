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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Sirens Of Lesbos Give Away Surprising Cover Of Simply Red's "Fairground" As Free Download
In all honesty, if we hadn't told you, you might never have known.
James Keith2488 days ago
Music
Premiere: Sirens Of Lesbos Mark A New Era With Reggae-Tinged Single "We'll Be Fine"
The video was animated by Canadian director Jeremy Roberts who has worked with Disney, Marvel and DC in the past.
Aaron Bishop2965 days ago