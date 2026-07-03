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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Chris Hemsworth to Appear in 'Jay And Silent Bob Reboot'
Chris Hemsworth will appear in 'Jay And Silent Bob Reboot,' alongside other celebrities like Method Man, Redman, Rosario Dawson, and Joey Lauren Adams.
tara mahadevan2651 days ago
Pop Culture
'Degrassi' Cast Share Reunion Pics From Drake's "I'm Upset" Video Shoot
Drake's video for "I'm Upset" may have been the most adorable reunion of 2018 so far, and now his co-stars are giving us an even cuter behind-the-scenes look of the shoot.
Katherine Barner2955 days ago
Pop Culture
Slacker Cinema: 10 Pearls of Wit and Wisdom From "Clerks"
Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Kevin Smith's classic film with sage wisdom from Silent Bob and the crew.
Ewen Hosie4290 days ago