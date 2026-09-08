Ewen Hosie Portrait

Ewen Hosie

Joined July 2014 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

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Slacker Cinema: 10 Pearls of Wit and Wisdom From "Clerks"

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Kevin Smith's classic film with sage wisdom from Silent Bob and the crew.

Ewen Hosie4352 days ago
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20 Actors Who Went Ugly

Actors whose makeup and special effects makes them unrecognizable.

Ewen Hosie4363 days ago
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Ode to CD-ROMs: Celebrating the Best Games on Disc

Get nostalgia with the best CD-ROM games.

Ewen Hosie4370 days ago
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What the Hell Is Happening With Scottish Independence?

One Scot explains what the vote for Scottish independence means to him and how it will change the UK forever.

Ewen Hosie4390 days ago
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The System Sellers: The Games That Made Their Systems Worth It

Which games made your consoles worth shelling out the small fortune?

Ewen Hosie4433 days ago
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"Welcome to New York" Is the White-Collar "Bad Lieutenant," and This Is Proof

Abel Ferrara's are excellent companion pieces for one messed-up viewing experience.

Ewen Hosie4442 days ago
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Perfect Timing: 10 Games That Perfectly Captured the Zeitgeist

These perfect video games captured their respective eras perfectly.

Ewen Hosie4448 days ago
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Video Games Long and Storied Spokespeople: A Miscellany of Mascots

Video game mascots that time forgot? Here's some of the worst.

Ewen Hosie4450 days ago
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10 Solid Video Game Movies Which Aren't Actually Based on Video Games

Video game movies are normally terrible. Here are 10 that are actually worth the price of admission.

Ewen Hosie4473 days ago
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The 10 Best <i>Zelda</i> Games That Weren't Actually <i>Zelda</i> Games

We take a look at the best video games that were inspired by or similar to the Legend of Zelda series without actually being a part of the series.

Ewen Hosie4476 days ago
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