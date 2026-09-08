Ewen Hosie
Latest Stories
Slacker Cinema: 10 Pearls of Wit and Wisdom From "Clerks"
Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Kevin Smith's classic film with sage wisdom from Silent Bob and the crew.
20 Actors Who Went Ugly
Actors whose makeup and special effects makes them unrecognizable.
Ode to CD-ROMs: Celebrating the Best Games on Disc
Get nostalgia with the best CD-ROM games.
What the Hell Is Happening With Scottish Independence?
One Scot explains what the vote for Scottish independence means to him and how it will change the UK forever.
The System Sellers: The Games That Made Their Systems Worth It
Which games made your consoles worth shelling out the small fortune?
"Welcome to New York" Is the White-Collar "Bad Lieutenant," and This Is Proof
Abel Ferrara's are excellent companion pieces for one messed-up viewing experience.
Perfect Timing: 10 Games That Perfectly Captured the Zeitgeist
These perfect video games captured their respective eras perfectly.
Video Games Long and Storied Spokespeople: A Miscellany of Mascots
Video game mascots that time forgot? Here's some of the worst.
10 Solid Video Game Movies Which Aren't Actually Based on Video Games
Video game movies are normally terrible. Here are 10 that are actually worth the price of admission.
The 10 Best <i>Zelda</i> Games That Weren't Actually <i>Zelda</i> Games
We take a look at the best video games that were inspired by or similar to the Legend of Zelda series without actually being a part of the series.