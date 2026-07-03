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Playstation U.K. Says You've Been Calling the 'X' Button by the Wrong Name
Still no word on triangle, circle, or square.
Shapes of Light - "Get Some"
The big foundry acid techno vibes are apparently really scarce these days because that's what Shapes of Light brought with their latest. "Get Some" is a balls-to-the-wall type of cut that we're surprised is available for free download. Not one too look a gift horse in the mouth, Shapes of Light delivers acid shockwaves in the forming of ripping basslines and a hard hitting stomp. With early support from NERVO, Audien, and Jacob Van Hage, "Get Some" is sure to get clubs going this winter.
The Best Mixes of the Week
Another week down the drain, but we're not done yet. We're still in full-on recap mode, seen? DAD alone brought you two official guest mixes this week, plus we've got some explosive sets in the realms of trap, house, dubstep, jungle, and full-on EVERYTHING. All served on a platter, for you. Enjoy it.
DAD Mix 008: Shapes of Light
For this week's entry into the DAD Mix series, Shapes of Light craft what many can consider to be a proper warm-up for the impending Miami Music Week