Shapes Of Light

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Playstation 4
Pop Culture

Playstation U.K. Says You've Been Calling the 'X' Button by the Wrong Name

Still no word on triangle, circle, or square.

Gavin Evans2503 days ago
shapes of light live
Music

Shapes of Light - "Get Some"

The big foundry acid techno vibes are apparently really scarce these days because that's what Shapes of Light brought with their latest. "Get Some" is a balls-to-the-wall type of cut that we're surprised is available for free download. Not one too look a gift horse in the mouth, Shapes of Light delivers acid shockwaves in the forming of ripping basslines and a hard hitting stomp. With early support from NERVO, Audien, and Jacob Van Hage, "Get Some" is sure to get clubs going this winter.

jakel4671 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

Another week down the drain, but we're not done yet. We're still in full-on recap mode, seen? DAD alone brought you two official guest mixes this week, plus we've got some explosive sets in the realms of trap, house, dubstep, jungle, and full-on EVERYTHING. All served on a platter, for you. Enjoy it.

khrisd4828 days ago
shapes of light dad mix
Music

DAD Mix 008: Shapes of Light

For this week's entry into the DAD Mix series, Shapes of Light craft what many can consider to be a proper warm-up for the impending Miami Music Week

androids4874 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App