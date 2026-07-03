Sage Harris

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Latest Stories

Sage Harris singing into a microphone
Music

Sage Harris Is Figuring It Out on His Own

Sage Harris shares the thought process behind his newest EP, and his plans to release more music this year independently via his record label.

Natalie Harmsen1542 days ago
A photo of Sage Harris with red lighting on his face. He is wearing a black t-shirt against a white background.
Music

Sage Harris Shares Sultry New Single “Figure It Out”

Toronto R&amp;B singer Sage Harris has shared his tension-filled single "Figure it Out," the third track off of his upcoming EP Best Kept Secret. 

Sydney Brasil1584 days ago
Black Canadian artists who have shaped the nation's sound
Music

The Black Canadian Artists Who Have Shaped the Nation’s Sound

To celebrate Black History Month, we’ve asked some of our favourite Black Canadian artists to share the Black Canadian musicians who have inspired them.

Natalie Harmsen1618 days ago
Sage Harris in dark black sunglasses
Music

Sage Harris Links With Preme and Kap G for "Tell Somebody"

Toronto's Sage Harris is back, and this time he’s teaming up with Kap G and Toronto’s Preme for the smooth and sensual new track “Tell Somebody.”

Natalie Harmsen1631 days ago
sage-harris
Music

Toronto’s Sage Harris Hangs Upside Down to Sing in New “Meds” Video

The Toronto artist and barbershop owner attempts to break a world record for longest time spent singing upside down in his new live video for "Meds."

Karen Bliss1886 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to Sage Harris' "Commitment"

Listen to the smooth track from Toronto artist, Sage Harris.

Aidan D'Aoust3507 days ago

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