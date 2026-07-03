Latest Stories
Sage Harris Is Figuring It Out on His Own
Sage Harris shares the thought process behind his newest EP, and his plans to release more music this year independently via his record label.
Sage Harris Shares Sultry New Single “Figure It Out”
Toronto R&B singer Sage Harris has shared his tension-filled single "Figure it Out," the third track off of his upcoming EP Best Kept Secret.
The Black Canadian Artists Who Have Shaped the Nation’s Sound
To celebrate Black History Month, we’ve asked some of our favourite Black Canadian artists to share the Black Canadian musicians who have inspired them.
Sage Harris Links With Preme and Kap G for "Tell Somebody"
Toronto's Sage Harris is back, and this time he’s teaming up with Kap G and Toronto’s Preme for the smooth and sensual new track “Tell Somebody.”
Toronto’s Sage Harris Hangs Upside Down to Sing in New “Meds” Video
The Toronto artist and barbershop owner attempts to break a world record for longest time spent singing upside down in his new live video for "Meds."
Premiere: Listen to Sage Harris' "Commitment"
Listen to the smooth track from Toronto artist, Sage Harris.