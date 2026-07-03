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Latest Stories
Music
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Izzy-S, Shanuka, Rymz, Bundog & Pressa
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.
Louis Pavlakos1330 days ago
Music
How 6 Rising Canadian Artists Have Pivoted During COVID-19
Some of the nation's most promising young acts, from ShaqIsDope to Fafa Khan, tell us how they've adapted during one of the hardest years to be an artist.
Alex Nino Gheciu2108 days ago