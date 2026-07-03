Lomu was a legend on the pitch, but the outpouring of tributes also speaks to the man he was away from it.Chad Freeman
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Veteran MC and host of the Triple J Hip Hop Show, Hau drops knowledge on the upcoming Rugby World Cup FinalSteve Duck
Hau, Pistol Pete & Enzo, and Lisi sit down with Complex to give their predictions for the 2021 NRL season. Warning: Scorching hot takes ahead.Complex Australia
Triple J Hip-Hop Show host Hau Latukefu joins Complex for a preview of the upcoming NRL seasonSteve Duck