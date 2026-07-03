From Sean Garrett and T-Minus to Wretch 32, La Roux and Nines, Warner Chappell played host to some of the most innovative names in music for a weekend of songwrYemi Abiade
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It's hard to imagine where hip-hop would be right now if Kanye West was never in the game. He's been an icon for the production, rhyme, and overall stkhrisd
Tonight's 55th Grammy ceremony will be a memorable event, primarily because the Best Dance/Electronica Album nominees for this year are actually promikhrisd
When people talk about Skrillex's production work, it's normally for his solo tracks. The man behind OWSLA is 1/2 of Dog Blood, and is getting his feeandroids