Ricky Williams

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Latest Stories

The Complex Sports Podcast Wide Art Dec 2020
Sports

Ricky Williams Joins the Show + Full Super Bowl LV Recap: Listen to The Complex Sports Podcast

The Complex Sports crew welcomed former NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner to the pod to chat it up about Sunday's Super Bowl and his new ventures.

Complex Sports1984 days ago
Ricky Williams stopped, questioned by Tyler, Texas police.
Sports

Ricky Williams Was Stopped and Handcuffed by Police After Taking a Walk in Texas

Ricky Williams believes that if they didn't realize who he is, he "would’ve been in trouble."

Jose Martinez3464 days ago

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