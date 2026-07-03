Latest Stories
Prince Estate Bags Millions in Bootleg Lawsuit Against Eye Records
The lesson learned here is that releasing unofficial Prince albums is a very bad idea.
Ty Dolla Sign Links With J. Cole for New Collab "Purple Emoji"
Ty's got a new album on the way.
Buddies Drake and KD Provided the Most Awkward NBA Moment of the Week
During the Warriors-Raptors overtime game, Kevin Durant awkwardly grabbed at Drake's chest during their back-and-forth. Twitter sleuths are on it.
Prince Estate Launches Weekly Release of Rare Music Videos
The Purple One's estate kicks off a weekly release of classic and rare music videos stemming from the late icon's 1995-2010 era.
Purple Minnesota Timberwolves Jerseys Honor Prince
Nike creates a "City" themed uniform to pay homage to the late legend.
Prince Estate May Release Never-Before-Seen Photos, Poetry in New Book
Paisley Park Enterprises, the merchandising arm of the Prince Estate, has filed paperwork to reportedly produce content with this never-before-seen material.