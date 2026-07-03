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Latest Stories

prince
Music

Prince Estate Bags Millions in Bootleg Lawsuit Against Eye Records

The lesson learned here is that releasing unofficial Prince albums is a very bad idea.

Trace William Cowen2555 days ago
Kevin Durant, Drake
Sports

Buddies Drake and KD Provided the Most Awkward NBA Moment of the Week

During the Warriors-Raptors overtime game, Kevin Durant awkwardly grabbed at Drake's chest during their back-and-forth. Twitter sleuths are on it.

countcenci2786 days ago
prince
Music

Prince Estate Launches Weekly Release of Rare Music Videos

The Purple One's estate kicks off a weekly release of classic and rare music videos stemming from the late icon's 1995-2010 era.

Trace William Cowen2811 days ago
prince guitar performance
Sports

Purple Minnesota Timberwolves Jerseys Honor Prince

Nike creates a "City" themed uniform to pay homage to the late legend.

Kyle Shokeye2823 days ago
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Prince Book
Music

Prince Estate May Release Never-Before-Seen Photos, Poetry in New Book

Paisley Park Enterprises, the merchandising arm of the Prince Estate, has filed paperwork to reportedly produce content with this never-before-seen material.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3008 days ago
kelela
Music

10 R&G Songs You Should Revisit

*insert heart emoji*

Frankie Mines3644 days ago

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