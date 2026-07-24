Featured
Latest Stories
Mariah Carey on Missed Opportunity of Her and 2Pac Being a Power Couple: 'I Wish'
Mariah says she had "more than butterflies" after a chance encounter with the late 2Pac.
AzChike Says Kendrick Wanted Him to Do "Peekaboo" Hook: 'Sh*t Is a Tongue-Twister'
During the recording process, Chike noted, Kendrick was “saying this sh*t fast as f*ck.”
50 Cent Facing Lawsuit by Power 106 Host for Lost Wages and Medical Expenses Over Mic Throwing Incident
Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain claims she's suffered "severe and permanent injuries" from the incident.
Hit-Boy Addresses 21 Savage's Remark Questioning Nas' Relevancy
While promoting 'King's Disease III' on Power 106 Los Angeles, Hit-Boy spoke on 21 Savage making headlines for wondering if Nas is relevant.
Watch Freddie Gibbs' L.A. Leakers Freestyle Over Jay-Z's "This Can't Be Life"
'$oul $old $eparately' raper Freddie Gibbs stopped by Power 106's L.A. Leakers to expertly deliver a freestyle that included several shots DJ Akademiks.
Megan Thee Stallion Freestyles Over Warren G and Nate Dogg's "Regulate," Calls Out Her Label In L.A. Leakers Return
Megan Thee Stallion returned dropped a brand new freestyle during her latest appearance on L.A. Leakers, gliding over Warren G and Nate Dogg's hit "Regulate."
Watch The Game's L.A. Leakers Freestyle Over Unreleased Hit-Boy Beat
Ahead of the release of his forthcoming 10th studio album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, The Game paid a visit to Power 106 on Tuesday to spit some bars.
Watch Nick Cannon's L.A. Leakers Freestyle Over UGK's “Int’l Players Anthem”
Fresh off founding a pediatric cancer foundation in honor of his late son, Nick Cannon paid a visit to Power 106’s L.A. Leakers on Tuesday to drop a freestyle.
Roddy Ricch Names ‘Big 3’ Rappers of His Generation, NLE Choppa Says He Was Snubbed: ‘It’s Crazy to Not Mention Me’
Fresh off the release of his new EP 'The Big 3,' Roddy Ricch stopped by Power 106, where he revealed who he thinks are the biggest rappers of his era.
Watch Jack Harlow Rap Over Snoop Dogg and Pharrell's "Drop It Like It's Hot" Beat for L.A. Leakers Freestyle
For his third L.A. Leakers freestyle on Power 106, the Louisville spitter delivered some rhymes over the beat for Snoop Dogg and Pharrell’s classic.
Justin Bieber Says He and 2Pac Have ‘Similarities’ in ‘Wanting to Tell People About God’s Love for Them’
Justin Bieber has been outspoken about his belief in a higher power and what he says that's done for his quality of life, not unlike—according to Bieber—2Pac.
Saweetie Explains Inspiration Behind Cutting Off Her Hair
In a recent interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, Saweetie was asked about why she cut off her hair, with the rapper sharing the inspiration behind it.
Conway the Machine Raps Over Pusha-T's "Diet Coke" for L.A. Leakers Freestyle
Conway the Machine joined L.A. Leakers for a new freestyle, where the Buffalo, New York native rapped over the beat for Pusha-T's new song "Diet Coke."
Watch 2 Chainz Freestyle Over the Pharcyde's "Passin' Me By"
For the first time in almost five years, 2 Chainz stopped by Power 106 Los Angeles to deliver a smooth freestyle over a classic beat from the Pharcyde.
NLE Choppa Delivers Freestyle Over Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin’” for L.A. Leakers
Coming straight off the release of his latest album 'Me vs. Me,' NLE Choppa paid a visit to Power 106 to spit some bars for the L.A. Leakers.
Watch Cordae Freestyle Over Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin," Notorious B.I.G.'s "Kick in the Door" for L.A. Leakers
Fresh off dropping a freestyle over Kendrick Lamar's classic "The Heart Part 4," Cordae stopped by Power 106's L.A. Leakers to kick another one.
Watch French Montana Freestyle Over Drake, Notorious B.I.G., and Mobb Deep Beats for L.A. Leakers
Ahead of the release of his new album 'They Got Amnesia,' French Montana stopped by Power 106 Los Angeles to deliver a seven-minute freestyle.
Watch Latto's L.A. Leakers Freestyle Over Yung L.A.'s "Ain't I"
Latto stopped by Power 106 to drop off a few quick bars for the L.A. Leakers, nailing a freestyle over the beat to Yung L.A.'s classic "Ain't I."