Power 106

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

These players are involved in offense, defense, rebounding, and just about everything in the paint. Increasingly, they're even coming into the fold beyond the arc. Here are the 35 greatest centers and power forwards in NBA history.
Chris Gaine

Latest Stories

Mariah Carey performing in a sparkly outfit; Tupac Shakur in casual attire with a bandana against a brick wall.
Music

Mariah Carey on Missed Opportunity of Her and 2Pac Being a Power Couple: 'I Wish'

Mariah says she had "more than butterflies" after a chance encounter with the late 2Pac.

Trace William Cowen334 days ago
A split image: on the left, Kendrick in a leather jacket and cap; on the right, Az with sunglasses and headphones, smiling at a microphone.
Music

AzChike Says Kendrick Wanted Him to Do "Peekaboo" Hook: 'Sh*t Is a Tongue-Twister'

During the recording process, Chike noted, Kendrick was “saying this sh*t fast as f*ck.”

Trace William Cowen598 days ago
Music

50 Cent Facing Lawsuit by Power 106 Host for Lost Wages and Medical Expenses Over Mic Throwing Incident

Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain claims she's suffered "severe and permanent injuries" from the incident.

Brad Callas913 days ago
Screenshot of Hit-Boy's appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles.
Music

Hit-Boy Addresses 21 Savage's Remark Questioning Nas' Relevancy

While promoting 'King's Disease III' on Power 106 Los Angeles, Hit-Boy spoke on 21 Savage making headlines for wondering if Nas is relevant.

Jose Martinez1348 days ago
Freddie Gibbs LA Leakers Freestyle
Music

Watch Freddie Gibbs' L.A. Leakers Freestyle Over Jay-Z's "This Can't Be Life"

'$oul $old $eparately' raper Freddie Gibbs stopped by Power 106's L.A. Leakers to expertly deliver a freestyle that included several shots DJ Akademiks.

Joshua Espinoza1377 days ago
Advertisement
Megan Thee Stallion freestyling on L.A. Leakers
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Freestyles Over Warren G and Nate Dogg's "Regulate," Calls Out Her Label In L.A. Leakers Return

Megan Thee Stallion returned dropped a brand new freestyle during her latest appearance on L.A. Leakers, gliding over Warren G and Nate Dogg's hit "Regulate."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1448 days ago
The Game's L.A. Leakers Freestyle
Music

Watch The Game's L.A. Leakers Freestyle Over Unreleased Hit-Boy Beat

Ahead of the release of his forthcoming 10th studio album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, The Game paid a visit to Power 106 on Tuesday to spit some bars.

Brad Callas1458 days ago
Nick Cannon on Power 106
Music

Watch Nick Cannon's L.A. Leakers Freestyle Over UGK's “Int’l Players Anthem”

Fresh off founding a pediatric cancer foundation in honor of his late son, Nick Cannon paid a visit to Power 106’s L.A. Leakers on Tuesday to drop a freestyle.

Brad Callas1483 days ago
Roddy Ricch appears on Power 106
Music

Roddy Ricch Names ‘Big 3’ Rappers of His Generation, NLE Choppa Says He Was Snubbed: ‘It’s Crazy to Not Mention Me’

Fresh off the release of his new EP 'The Big 3,' Roddy Ricch stopped by Power 106, where he revealed who he thinks are the biggest rappers of his era.

Brad Callas1490 days ago
Jack Harlow during his LA Leakers freestyle
Music

Watch Jack Harlow Rap Over Snoop Dogg and Pharrell's "Drop It Like It's Hot" Beat for L.A. Leakers Freestyle

For his third L.A. Leakers freestyle on Power 106, the Louisville spitter delivered some rhymes over the beat for Snoop Dogg and Pharrell’s classic.

Brenton Blanchet1532 days ago
Advertisement
Justin Bieber is seen wearing a hoodie
Music

Justin Bieber Says He and 2Pac Have ‘Similarities’ in ‘Wanting to Tell People About God’s Love for Them’

Justin Bieber has been outspoken about his belief in a higher power and what he says that's done for his quality of life, not unlike—according to Bieber—2Pac.

Trace William Cowen1545 days ago
saweetie
Style

Saweetie Explains Inspiration Behind Cutting Off Her Hair

In a recent interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, Saweetie was asked about why she cut off her hair, with the rapper sharing the inspiration behind it.

Trace William Cowen1614 days ago
Conway the Machine on the LA Leakers
Music

Conway the Machine Raps Over Pusha-T's "Diet Coke" for L.A. Leakers Freestyle

Conway the Machine joined L.A. Leakers for a new freestyle, where the Buffalo, New York native rapped over the beat for Pusha-T's new song "Diet Coke."

tara mahadevan1616 days ago
2 Chainz performing a freestyle for Power 106 Los Angeles
Music

Watch 2 Chainz Freestyle Over the Pharcyde's "Passin' Me By"

For the first time in almost five years, 2 Chainz stopped by Power 106 Los Angeles to deliver a smooth freestyle over a classic beat from the Pharcyde.

Joe Price1636 days ago
NLE Choppa freestyles over Mike Jones' "Still Tippin'"
Music

NLE Choppa Delivers Freestyle Over Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin’” for L.A. Leakers

Coming straight off the release of his latest album 'Me vs. Me,' NLE Choppa paid a visit to Power 106 to spit some bars for the L.A. Leakers.

Brad Callas1638 days ago
Advertisement
Cordae freestyles over Kodak Black and Biggie beats
Music

Watch Cordae Freestyle Over Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin," Notorious B.I.G.'s "Kick in the Door" for L.A. Leakers

Fresh off dropping a freestyle over Kendrick Lamar's classic "The Heart Part 4," Cordae stopped by Power 106's L.A. Leakers to kick another one.

Brad Callas1657 days ago
French Montana Los Angeles Leakers freestyle
Music

Watch French Montana Freestyle Over Drake, Notorious B.I.G., and Mobb Deep Beats for L.A. Leakers

Ahead of the release of his new album 'They Got Amnesia,' French Montana stopped by Power 106 Los Angeles to deliver a seven-minute freestyle.

Joe Price1713 days ago
Latto freestyles on L.A. Leakers radio show
Music

Watch Latto's L.A. Leakers Freestyle Over Yung L.A.'s "Ain't I"

Latto stopped by Power 106 to drop off a few quick bars for the L.A. Leakers, nailing a freestyle over the beat to Yung L.A.'s classic "Ain't I."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1734 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App