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Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the 2025 US Open.
Bets

Carlos Alcaraz Injury Update: When Will Tennis Star Return?

Alcaraz has been out for action for nearly three months with a wrist injury. Will he defend his U.S. Open crown?

Matt Burke4 days ago
Vapor 12 Hypersmash
Sneakers

Nike Turns the Mag Into a Tennis Shoe

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Mag-inspired Vapor 12 Hypersmash.

Victor Deng16 days ago
A pair of Nike sneakers showcasing a stylish design with white, black, and pink detailing, set against a plain background
Sneakers

How to Buy This Year's 'Hot Lava' Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 Retro

The classic tennis shoe returns with vintage details.

Brandon Richard699 days ago
Nike Mac Attack Wimbledon Release Date FZ2097-101 Pair
Sneakers

John McEnroe's Nikes Are Releasing in a Wimbledon-Inspired Colorway

New Nike Mac Attack inspired by tennis' most prestigious tournament.

Brandon Richard898 days ago
NikeCourt Cage 3 Glove 'What the Rafa'
Sneakers

Rafael Nadal Is Getting His Own 'What The' Shoe

Nike is celebrating the 2019 French Open with the release of a special 'What The' NikeCourt Cage 3 Glove to honor Rafael Nadal's 11 career French Open titles.

Mike DeStefano2611 days ago
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NikeCourt Court Lite 'NYC' AR6342 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

These Nikes Celebrate Two of Tennis' Grand Slams

Nike is releasing two pairs of the NikeCourt Court Lite to celebrate two of tennis' Grand Slams tournaments. One pair is inspired by the US Open, while the other takes cues from Wimbledon.

Mike DeStefano2877 days ago
Serena Williams French Open Catsuit
Sneakers

Nike Responds to Serena Williams' Catsuit Ban

After the French Open decided to ban Serena Williams from wearing her unique catsuit gear, her partners at Nike offer a subtle and powerful response in solidarity.

Brandon Richard2883 days ago
Virgil Abloh x Nike x Serena Williams Queen Collection
Sneakers

Serena Williams Has Her Own Off-White x Nike Collection

Teasing a new project ahead of the U.S. Open, Virgil Abloh's Off-White imprint will be working on a project called 'Queen' for tennis icon Serena Williams.

Brandon Richard2895 days ago
Roger Federer
Sneakers

Roger Federer Wants His Logo From Nike

After signing a mega-deal with Uniqlo worth a reported $300 million, tennis icon Roger Federer is letting it be known that he still wants rights to his old logo.

Brandon Richard2920 days ago
NikeCourt Air Zoom Zero 'White' AA8022 106
Sneakers

Nike Unveils the Air Zoom Zero

Nike has unveiled its latest tennis model, the NikeCourt Air Zoom Zero, which is the first tennis sneaker to feature full-length Zoom Air and will be releasing in black and white colorways.

Mike DeStefano2923 days ago
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NikeCourt Vapor RF Air Max 95 Neon Release Date AO8759 078 Main
Sneakers

The Classic 'Neon' Air Max 95 Re-Tooled for Roger Federer

The 'Neon' NikeCourt Vapor RF X Air Max 95 will release on March 9 for $180.

Brandon Richard3058 days ago
NikeCourt Vapor RF X Air Max 95 Greedy Release Date AO8759 077 Beauty
Sneakers

Roger Federer's Championship Greed Inspires Nike Hybrid Sneakers

The 'Greedy' NikeCourt Vapor RF X Air Max 95 will release on March 20, 2018 for $180.

Brandon Richard3058 days ago
Atmos x Nike Zoom Vapor Air Jordan 3 Collaboration (1)
Sneakers

Is the 'Clear Jade' Nike Zoom Vapor Air Jordan 3 an Atmos Collaboration?

Store displays in Japan indicate the upcoming Nike Zoom Vapor Air Jordan 3 is a collaboration with Atmos.

Brandon Richard3214 days ago
Nike Tennis Classic Ultra Mid Roger Federer Black
Sneakers

Nike Releases Sneakers Celebrating Roger Federer's Aussie Open Win

Two Nike Tennis Classic Ultra Mids celebrate Roger Federer's 18th Grand Slam.

Brandon Richard3456 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Serena Williams Has Special Nike Sneakers for the Olympics

Check out Serena's USA-themed NikeCourt Flare.

Brandon Richard3630 days ago
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NIke Air Tech Challenge 3 "Wimbledon" 749957 701
Sneakers

The Nike Air Tech Challenge 3 Goes Gold for Wimbledon

Where Andre Agassi became a legend.

Brandon Richard3701 days ago

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