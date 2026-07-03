Nick Fury

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Samuel L. Jackson speaks onstage during a conversation with Josh Horowitz
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson Suggests Nick Fury Will Have an Expanded Role in MCU Phase 4

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has been notably absent from recent Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but he's hinted we’ll be seeing a lot more of him soon.

Joe Price1582 days ago
samuel l jackson
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson Will Reprise Nick Fury Role in New Marvel Series on Disney+

Samuel L. Jackson will be reprising his role of Nick Fury in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series that's now in development with Disney+.

Joe Price2121 days ago
Quentin Tarantino attends the premiere of the movie "Once Upon a time in Hollywood."
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Speaks on MCU Referencing His Work in Their Films: 'Felt Pretty Good'

Tarantino has also previously referenced Marvel comic books in his films as well.

Jose Martinez2529 days ago
Samuel L. Jackson
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson Didn’t Feel Weird Seeing Young Nick Fury Because He Watches His Old Movies ‘All the Time’

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in Marvel's latest blockbuster, 'Captain Marvel,' but he does so looking a lot younger than he actually is.

Joe Price2690 days ago
fans think cat took nick furys eye
Pop Culture

Some Fans Think Captain Marvel's Cat Took Nick Fury's Eye

The latest 'Captain Marvel' trailer has led to some fan theories.

Alex Galbraith2782 days ago
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Stan Lee
Pop Culture

Comic Book Icon Stan Lee Dead at 95

Lee was reportedly rushed early Monday from his Hollywood Hills home to Cedars-Sinai, where he later died.

Trace William Cowen2804 days ago
jackson
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders Join 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Jackson might have only appeared right at the end of 'Avengers: Infinity War' in a post-credits scene, but it looks like he'll be appearing in all three Marvel films due in 2019.

Joe Price2901 days ago

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