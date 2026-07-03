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'Black Widow' star Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over money she feels she lost due to the Marvel film dropping on Disney+. Here's a breakdown of her case.William Goodman
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Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney for Streaming 'Black Widow’ Alongside Theatrical Release (UPDATE)
In a newly filed lawsuit, Scarlett Johansson argues that Disney "intentionally induced" Marvel's breach of a contractual agreement "without justification."Trace William Cowen
The 'Blade' and 'True Detective' alum made headlines earlier this month after saying the Scarlett Johansson-starring 'Black Widow' looks like "garbage."Trace William Cowen
Marvel's back in theaters with the prequel 'Black Widow'. How much does it reference the MCU? Here's a look at the Easter eggs and references from the film.Kevin Wong